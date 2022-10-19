Photos of FIFA’s president laughing and high-fiving in a football match with local officials weeks after a stadium disaster killed 133 people in Indonesia sparked online fury in the country on Wednesday.

More than 40 children were among those killed in the stampede on October 1, one of the deadliest disasters in football history.

Police had fired tear gas to quell a pitch invasion after a match in East Java.

FIFA chief Gianni Infantino met Indonesian President Joko Widodo Tuesday in the capital Jakarta, the pair pledging to boost match safety and rebuild Arema FC’s Kanjuruhan stadium to avoid a repeat of the disaster.

But on Wednesday morning the Indonesian football association, or PSSI, posted images on its Twitter account of Infantino playing a football match in Jakarta with its under-fire chairman Mochamad Iriawan.

