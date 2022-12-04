Tyson Fury said 2023 would be “the “biggest year of my career” as the Briton looks to unify boxing’s fractured heavyweight division.

Fury, unbeaten as a professional, retained his WBC version of the title with a 10th-round stoppage of Derek Chisora on Saturday – the third time he has defeated his compatriot.

The 34-year-old Fury was in complete command from the opening bell, with large parts of the fight resembling a sparring session such was the dominance of the self-styled “Gypsy King”.

Oleksandr Usyk, the holder of the IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight titles, was among a crowd of nearly 60,000 on a bitterly cold night at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in north London.

“I’m ready and willing to take on Usyk whether it is in Saudi Arabia or back here in the United Kingdom,” Fury told a post-fight press conference.

“Let’s give the fans one champion, one name, one face. He’s not an easy boxer to figure out, he’s slick, a southpaw, moves well, coming in on good form and I look forward to the challenge.

