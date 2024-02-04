Tyson Fury’s postponed world heavyweight title bout with Oleksandr Usyk has been rearranged for May 18 in Saudi Arabia, according to fight promoters on Saturday.

Fury had been due to face Usyk for the undisputed world heavyweight crown on February 17 in Riyadh.

But the eagerly-anticipated bout was postponed this week after the British fighter suffered a deep cut above his eye in training.

Revealing the new date on Saturday, a statement from Queensbury Promotions on X, formerly known as Twitter, read: “The undisputed heavyweight championship fight between @Tyson_Fury and @usykaa has been rescheduled to May 18th in Riyadh.”

