Tyson Fury says his proposed heavyweight showdown with Anthony Joshua is off after a deadline set by Fury’s camp expired without a deal on Monday.
Fury set Joshua an ultimatum on Friday night, insisting if the deal could not be done in time then he would walk away from the blockbuster all-British bout.
Speaking on Instagram on Monday evening, the WBC champion said: “Well guys, it’s official. D-day has come and gone. It’s gone past five o’clock, Monday. No contract has been signed.
