Tyson Fury said Sunday his long-awaited world heavyweight title unification bout against Anthony Joshua would take place in Saudi Arabia on August 14.

“Massive announcement FURY VS JOSHUA IS ON AUGUST 14 in The kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The worlds (sic) biggest sporting event all eyes on us,” Fury tweeted.

Between them, the two British boxers hold all four major versions of the heavyweight title.

Saudi Arabia staged the 31-year-old Joshua’s rematch against Andy Ruiz, when the Briton regained his WBA, IBF and WBO titles in December 2019, putting him on a collision course with Fury, who became the WBC champion shortly afterwards.

