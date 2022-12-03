Tyson Fury retained his World Boxing Council heavyweight title with a decisive stoppage win over British rival Derek Chisora on Saturday.

Fury, still unbeaten as a professional, dominated from the start, and with Chisora’s eyes starting to close, referee Victor Loughlin stopped the fight shortly before the end of the 10th round at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The 34-year-old now boasts a record of 33 wins from 34 fights with one draw.

