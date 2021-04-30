An all-British heavyweight showdown between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury in July or August is “dead in the water”, according to Fury’s promoter.

Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn said on Thursday he was “100 per cent confident” the fight would happen despite concerns over delays in finalising the super fight.

Saudi Arabia, where Joshua won a rematch against Andy Ruiz Jr in December 2019, has reportedly offered a huge sum to host the fight.

Bob Arum, though, believes it will not now be possible to complete negotiations in time and has called for the two boxers to arrange other fights.

