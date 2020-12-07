Tyson Fury has hit back at Anthony Joshua and warned he is “only interested in smashing your face in” after being advised to join his fellow British heavyweight champion’s management team.

The touchpaper between the pair was lit again on Monday when the WBC belt holder responded to an interview Joshua did with Britain’s Mail on Sunday newspaper.

In the interview, the 2012 Olympic champion suggested Fury should join him at Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom promotional stable and link up with his own management group if he wanted to be a superstar.

“I do think he (Fury) should come over to Matchroom and 258 Management and let us handle his career,” said Joshua.

“He’s a superstar, he’s a superstar in the making with the right management. He could go all the way.”

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta