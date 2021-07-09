A Covid-19 outbreak in Tyson Fury’s camp is jeopardizing the World Boxing Council heavyweight champion’s trilogy fight against Deontay Wilder on July 24, ESPN reported Thursday.

The US sports broadcaster, which has joint pay-per-view rights to the bout with Fox, said no official determination had yet been made but cited unnamed sources in saying the fight would “inevitably” be postponed, possibly until October.

Fury, who ESPN says tested positive for the virus, has promised to deliver a swift victory over America’s Wilder in the fight at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The US media reported that at least four people in Fury’s camp tested positive.

