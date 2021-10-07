Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder were prevented from a face-off as insults and expletives filled the air at an ill-tempered final press conference on Wednesday for their heavyweight world title fight.

Fury puts his World Boxing Council heavyweight belt on the line in Las Vegas on Saturday when he meets Wilder for the third time, 20 months after knocking out the American in their second fight.

Wednesday’s press conference – broadcast live on US television – saw profanities and sparks fly as Fury taunted Wilder over the circumstances of his defeat to the self-styled “Gypsy King” last year.

As the barbs escalated, the host of the press conference sought to bring both fighters together for a traditional face-to-face stare-down – only for Fury’s promoter Bob Arum to veto the confrontation.

