Nadya Anne Mangion is holding her first solo exhibition of ceramics called Singularity at Razzett tal-Markiż Mallia Tabone in Mosta. It opens today and runs until October 4.

Mangion has been creating ceramics for 14 years after 30 years of drawing and painting. She has exhibited locally as well as abroad since 2011.

She uses the raku technique to express her creativity, and her clay artefacts bringing together her scientific background and artistic instinct fused with observation, memory and imagination.

The exhibition is open at the Razzett tal-Markiz Mallia Tabone, Wied il-Għasel Street, Mosta, from Monday to Saturday from 6 to 8pm and on Sundays from 10am to noon and 6 to 8pm until October 4. It is organised by Għaqda Filantropika Talent Mosti. For more information, visit the website talentmosti.com or the Facebook page Razzett tal-Markiż.