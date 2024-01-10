It was a weekend to forget for Fusion Quest as the MAPFRE MSV Life women’s league returned from the winter break the league after the division’s strugglers fell to a 123-point defeat to second-placed Caffe Moak Luxol on Saturday, possibly a record scoreline in the Maltese senior league.

New Year’s fortunes also failed to favour Hibernians who suffered a tough 54-point loss to league leaders Starlites JSD in the later game.

Speaking to the Times of Malta, Luxol coach Santino Coppa said that despite the win, it was not a game he enjoyed.

“It was a game against just five players so I chose to rotate every few minutes and play the young players because it was not possible to play a high-level game,” he admitted.

“Playing a game like this is not fun for me irrespective of the score, I was actually quite disappointed."

