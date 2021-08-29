This year, the Futsal Malta Association (FMA) is celebrating its tenth year anniversary since its founding back in 2011.

While the concept of futsal can be traced back to 1930 in Uruguay, futsal in Malta only started to be developed as a sport in the early years of the third millennium.

Over the past ten years, futsal in Malta has continued to flourish and gain in popularity, with more athletes being attracted to try such sport and more fans engaged in following their favourite team/player.

With the forming of the FMA in 2011, the organisation of domestic futsal competitions in Malta was taken over by the governing body.

