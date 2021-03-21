This year the Futsal Malta Association is celebrating its tenth anniversary.

A modest association seeking to develop a relatively new game, an offshoot of the beautiful game – Futbol de Sala – as it is known in its countries of origin, or as is more widely known today futsal.

Futsal is the 5-a-side indoor variant of football, whose objectives are deeply rooted in the Brazilian favelas providing an open opportunity to all the kids running in the streets to play football and develop their skills.

Throughout the last generation, futsal is acknowledged to be the underlying phenomenon beneath the successful Spanish, Portuguese and Brazilian football status.

