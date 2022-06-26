The Futsal Malta Association (FMA) launched its VI Futsal Development Project.

The project aims at developing futsal for the visually impaired which include blind athletes as well as those with varying degrees of visual impairments.

This marks a watershed moment for FMA and was chosen as its hallmark project to celebrate 10 years since its foundation.

The announcement was made during a weekend seminar organised in collaboration with the International Blind Sport Association (IBSA) and Malta Paralympic Committee (MPC), which saw technical officials from IBSA’s blind football development division deliver a holistic theoretical and practical programme to kickstart the development of VI Futsal in Malta.

Various officials, administrators and coaches participated in the programme, which afforded them the opportunity to learn from the know-how and depth of experience of IBSA’s international technical officials.

