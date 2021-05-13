The Futsal Malta Association national championship is set to resume on June 16, the local governing body announced yesterday.

The national championships were stopped earlier this year due to a rise in COVID-19 cases. The authorities’ decision to introduce a Legal Notice that banned organised sport further delayed this year's competition.

However, the FMA remained defiant in trying to complete the season and their patience was rewarded when the authorities announced that sport could resume next month.

