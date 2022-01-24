A few days before their direct clash, title contenders Valletta and Luxol managed to grab three important points in the Enemed Futsal League as another round of matches was played at the National Sports School Pavillion.

Luxol registered a mammoth 18-0 win over Marsaskala Futsal.

The St Andrews side dominated this match from start to finish and had their player Andy Mangion who helped himself to four goals. Their captain Mark Zammit scored a hat-trick while Carl Azzopardi, Marwan Telisi and Everton Veve hit the target twice. On the other hand, Celino Alves, Dylan Musu, Maicon, Emil Raducu and Melvin Borg completed the score for their team.

Valletta didn’t find the going easy against Ta’ Xbiex Futsal after edging their opponents 4-3. The Citizens had Karl Sciortino who scored a brace while Andre Cachia and Zvezdan Vukovic also put their names on the scoresheet.

