The top teams from last season Luxol St Andrews and Valletta Futsal lock horns once again on Match Day 1 of the new Futsal League kicking off early in October.

That will mean that the two huge rivals will be facing each other twice early in the campaign as they will also be contesting the Super Cup final which gets the season underway on Friday, September 27.

The draws of the Elite and Amateur League were held on Friday afternoon with Swieqi and UOM also completing in this Elite League between four sides and to be played over four rounds.

Moreover, the Amateur League will see the participation of six teams with Luxol St Andrews and Swieqi the only sides with a reserve side, called B team, and will be joined by South Boys, Qormi, Żurrieq and Marsascala.

Malta FA vice president Matthew Paris gave his regards and best wishes to Luxol St Andrews following their recent Preliminary Round UEFA Futsal Champions League feat after topping their group in Norway and qualifying to the next round to be played shortly in Prague, Czech Republic.

“It’s our duty to keep enhancing the game of futsal in Malta, we are pleased to announce that the academies are set to carry on, it’s our aim to see the number of kids increasing as they pursue a successful career in this sport,” Dr Paris said.

“In January the domestic leagues will make way for the national team as we’re still working on the possibility of hosting the qualifying group for Malta at home. This will enable us to keep promoting Futsal on the island, and propel more followers towards this beautiful game.

“We have 10 teams competing, with the Elite League from this season to be played at the National School of Sport with games every Wednesday and Friday, whereas De La Salle complex shall be hosting the Amateur League with games to be played on Fridays and Saturdays”.

OPENING PROGRAMME

Elite League

Luxol St.Andrews vs Valletta Futsal

Swieqi vs UOM

League kicks off on Wednesday, October 2

Amateur League

South Boys vs Luxol St.Andrews Futsal B

Swieqi Futsal B vs Qormi Futsal

Żurrieq Futsal vs Marsascala Futsal

League Kicks Off on Friday October 4