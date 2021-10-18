Luxol St Andrews and Valletta started the season brightly as they scored high-scoring victories on Match Day One of the Enemed National Futsal League.

Both teams are considered as firm favourites for the championship.

Luxol didn’t find any difficulty to see off Naxxar Futsal 10-0.

Mark Zammit, Andy Mangion and Maicon helped themselves to a hat-trick while Carl Azzopardi, Celino Alves, Melvin Borg and Hebberth Bolt also put their names on the scoresheet.

Valletta too had a dominant 11-0 win over Marsaskala.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta