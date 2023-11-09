The future of Teleskola.mt, a government-run website set up during the pandemic to help children learn from home, is in doubt.

Education Minister Clifton Grima admitted there are discussions taking place about its future but said a final decision has not been made.

His comments come after independent politician Arnold Cassola claimed the government had decided to close it from March 1.

The education ministry set up the online tool after the Covid-19 pandemic forced schools to close.

In a description on its website, Teleskola.mt is desscribed as "an easy way for parents and students alike to find appropriate lessons presented in an easy user-friendly manner so that all students can continue their studies at home".

However it also says that while it was a response to the temporary school closures, it would "keep operating in the future as a central front-facing resource, lesson and activity information hub for all curricular matters".

Video: Chris Sant Fournier

Asked about the future of the website on Thursday, education minister Clifton Grima said: “There are discussions underway on whether Teleskola is the best way to achieve the aims that it was actually set up for”.

He said that a "final decision has still not been taken".

Cassola claimed the website was an "excellent" depositary of educational materials for students and staff but that the ministry had "decided to close it down, to the disappointment of those who made use of it.”

The minister said the government will keep on working to improve digital literacy either way.

He gave the example of providing a laptop to all Year 7 students.

In the news conference on the education ministry's budget proposals, Grima pledged to renovate several schools and build three new primary schools in Mosta and Mellieħa.

He also repeated other measures announced in the budget including a special allowance for parents who keep their children in school after the age of 16, a cost of living adjustment in stipends, and an increase in stipends for certain courses.

He said that preliminary work will also begin to re-establish a trade school.