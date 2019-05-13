What a revolutionary idea it is for such a successful republic to consider purchasing the villa once resided in by Queen Elizabeth II in Guardamangia, as your editorial suggested.

It is a brilliant idea and would return the investment many times over.

Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

Queen Elizabeth II is after all ‘Queen of the world’ as the bestselling book by Robert Hardman recently maintained.

She also has a great association with and love of Malta. Mention ‘the Queen’ around the world and we know who you are talking about.

Perhaps some major players, both locally and overseas, could be persuaded to contribute to the refurbishment and purchase. Once completed, the result would attract visitors from around the world and enhance the country’s tourism industry.

Not only is the house itself of royal historical note, but there must be hundreds of pieces of royal memorabilia that could be added – a people’s memories of the royals’ residence and subsequent visits.

Add a tasteful café and a museum shops for a successful retail option.

Tourism cannot be based on beach holidays alone and let’s face it there are better beaches on offer elsewhere.

The house would also attract much-needed off season numbers much as the many successful music and film festivals do. Royalty is big business, go for it Malta!

And a royal opening is assured!