Today, on the International Day of Education, we reflect on the vital role of education and training in strengthening European economy and society. Education empowers people – especially the youth – and enables their active and informed participation in society. In other words, investing in education is investing in our future.

In recent years, EU member states, EU institutions and the education community have joined forces in building the European Education Area (EEA). This initiative embodies our shared vision for quality, inclusive education and lifelong learning across borders for all.

The EEA is a journey of collaboration at all levels – European, national and regional – to enhance the quality and equity in education.

It aims to develop skills, motivate educators and reinforce European higher education while supporting our transition towards a green and digital future.

The Erasmus+ programme has stood as a major pillar of the EEA.

Since its inception in 1987, it has enabled 14 million participants to engage in educational exchanges. In 2022 alone, we supported nearly 26,000 projects with a budget of €4 billion. We empowered 73,000 organisations, providing real opportunities to 1.2 million learners and educators to learn abroad.

The figures for Malta are no less impressive: we funded 99 projects with €13,540,978, involving 339 organisations and mobilising 3,244 individuals.

Other crucial building blocks of the European Education Area are also being put in place, such as the Erasmus+ Teacher Academies or the recommendations on digital education and skills recently adopted by the EU member states.

These initiatives support governments in providing high-quality, inclusive and accessible digital education and training.

Our vision is that everyone – no matter their personal situation or socio-economic backgrounds – must have a chance to fulfil their potential.

The Pathways to School Success initiative encourages EU countries to adopt comprehensive strategies for inclusive, nurturing learning environments, focusing on learner success and well-being at schools.

Cross-border learning mobility is another vital aspect, enhancing knowledge, skills and competences. It boosts both employability and civic engagement. The ‘Europe on the Move’ proposal the European Commission tabled in November is designed to boost learning mobility, with particular emphasis on assisting those who have less access to such opportunities.

Looking ahead, we are set to launch a new key initiative: a joint European degree. This degree will remove the remaining barriers to mobility and guide member states in setting the conditions for the success of universities and students.

It will enable students to participate in joint educational programmes across the EU, earning a degree that showcases their international experience, academic excellence, language proficiency and cultural adaptability, making them attractive to global employers.

The EEA has proved invaluable for public administrations and educational stakeholders in Europe. It has facilitated collaborative responses to challenges such as the COVID-19 pandemic and support for Ukrainians fleeing the Russian war of aggression.

Moreover, with the European elections this year on the horizon and Russia’s war of aggression serving as a reminder that the values we cherish in the EU cannot be taken for granted, the role of education in raising responsible, active citizens becomes even more pertinent.

In 2025, we will take stock of our achievements and the remaining challenges for the European Education Area, shaping the next phase of our cooperation until 2030.

Our joint commitment to building an even stronger EEA, where everyone has access to quality, inclusive and lifelong education and training, remains steadfast.

Iliana Ivanova is European Commissioner for Innovation, Research, Culture, Education and Youth.