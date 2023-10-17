G4S Security Services Malta, a subsidiary of Allied Universal Company – a global leader in security solutions operating in over 90 countries, is announcing the appointment of Ing. Edward Chetcuti as its Chief Executive Officer for its operations in Malta. With a seasoned background in leadership, a commitment to excellence, and a vision for sustainable growth, Ing. Chetcuti brings a wealth of experience to this pivotal role.

G4S Security Services Malta stands as one of Malta's largest private employers, boasting a dedicated workforce of more than 1,600 individuals. The appointment of Ing. Chetcuti signifies an important milestone in the company's ongoing commitment to delivering best-in-class solutions and services to its customers, partners, and stakeholders.

Ing. Chetcuti joins G4S Malta following three highly successful years as the CEO of BCRS Malta Ltd, where he spearheaded one of Malta's most ambitious and successful environmental projects in recent history. His previous roles include serving as CEO of the Malta Chamber of Commerce, Enterprise, and Industry, as well as International Director of Operations at global banknote printer De La Rue plc, overseeing its operations across Europe, Africa, and Asia.

With a Bachelor's degree in engineering, a Master's degree in Executive Business Management, and over two decades of experience in Lean Leadership, Ing. Chetcuti's expertise in senior executive leadership roles is exceptional. His track record demonstrates a proven ability to build corporate value and lead complex manufacturing and service organisations.

Kenneth DeMartino, Chairman of G4S Malta, commented on the appointment, stating, "Edward is a dynamic, results-oriented leader with a strong track record of performance in high-paced organisations. He brings a vision-driven, people-centred approach to decision-making, strategic planning, and tactical implementation, with an emphasis on realigning teams to achieve significant growth and operational targets, while motivating staff to peak performance."

Ing. Edward Chetcuti expressed his enthusiasm for the new role. "As the newly appointed CEO of G4S Security Services Malta, I find myself highly enthusiastic about the opportunities ahead and to be leading such a dynamic company as one of the largest private employers in the country with over 1,600 valuable team members. I look forward to working closely with all our stakeholders to drive growth and excellence across our various business lines, enhancing the added value we already deliver to our customers, partners, and stakeholders,” he said.

Ing. Chetcuti emphasised G4S Malta's commitment to innovation and sustainability, outlining key focus areas across Security Guarding & Manned Operations, Integrated Electronic Security Systems & Services, and Cash Management Solutions. He added, "We will be strengthening our partnerships with key stakeholders, including our employees, customers, suppliers, and local communities. Collaboration and trust are key to driving innovation and sustainability in the security services industry, and we are committed to working closely with all our partners and stakeholders to deliver meaningful results. I am confident that we will continue to build and enhance on our track record of success."