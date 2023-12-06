G7 leaders reaffirmed their support for a two-state solution to the long-running Israel-Palestinian conflict in a statement issued after a virtual meeting on Wednesday.

"We remain committed to a Palestinian state as part of a two-state solution that enables both Israelis and Palestinians to live in a just, lasting, and secure peace," they said.

The statement comes as Israel continues to battle Hamas in Gaza - a situation that has made any broad peace deal between the two sides a distant prospect for the moment.

The latest round of conflict between Israel and Hamas began when the Palestinian militant group launched an unprecedented attack into southern Israel on October 7, killing about 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and taking around 240 hostages, according to Israeli officials.

In response, Israel vowed to destroy Hamas and has carried out air strikes and a ground offensive that have killed more than 16,200 people, mostly women and children, according to the Hamas government.