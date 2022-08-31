Manolo Gabbiadini saved a point for Sampdoria in Wednesday’s 1-1 home draw with Lazio, netting his team’s first goal of the season in stoppage time and lifting them out of the Serie A drop zone.

Sampdoria are 16th with just two points from their first four games after Gabbiadini expertly lashed his 92nd-minute leveller which denied Lazio the chance to move level with league leaders Roma.

Lazio thought they would be on 10 points after leading from the 21st minute through Ciro Immobile, who calmly slotted past Emil Audero after beating Samp’s offside trap and collecting Sergej Milinkovic-Savic’s flamboyant flick.

Instead Maurizio Sarri’s side trail local rivals Roma by two points and will drop down to fifth should Napoli beat Lecce later and move top on goal difference.

