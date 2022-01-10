Aaron Boupendza stepped up in the absence of Covid-stricken Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to earn Gabon a 1-0 victory over Africa Cup of Nations debutants Comoros on Monday.

Arsenal star Aubameyang and midfielder Mario Lemina missed their team’s opening Group C fixture in Yaounde after testing positive for the coronavirus last week.

Qatar-based Boupendza struck the lone goal on 16 minutes, smashing the ball high past Comoros goalkeeper Ali Ahamada from a tight angle after being played in by Louis Ameka Autchanga.

