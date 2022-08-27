Gabriel made amends for a dreadful error by scoring the winner in a 2-1 victory at home to Fulham on Saturday as Arsenal won their fourth straight game to start the Premier League season.
Aleksandar Mitrovic punished a mistake by Gabriel to give Fulham a surprise lead on 56 minutes, but Martin Odegaard equalised with a deflected effort just past the hour.
Gabriel bundled in after a scramble at a corner with five minutes to play to keep Mikel Arteta’s side two points clear of reigning champions Manchester City at the top.
Click here for full story.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us