Young Malta international David Mellilo scored a goal to help his team Fordham University to an historic title in the United States.

The Sirens ASC youngster was on the scoresheet as his team Fordham University beat Navy 9-6 to claim the 2021 MAWPC Championship for the first time and an automatic berth into the NCAA Championship.

For Fordham University this will be the first time that they will be playing in the NCAA Championship.

“Today was just incredibly rewarding for us,” said head coach Brian Bacharach.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta