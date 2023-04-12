A relative of former Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi moved millions intended to purchase a ferry for war-torn Sierra Leone into a personal bank account he held in Malta, an investigation by the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project has found.

Abdusalam Abulghasem Abughila also used a Malta-based company he owned to lease the ferry to the company that operated it. The arrangement netted Abughila well over $1 million, the OCCRP found.

Abughila is a brother-in-law of Gaddafi’s, having married the sister of the dictator’s first wife. Gaddafi led Libya between 1979 and October 2011, when his government was overthrown and he was captured and killed by militants.

The scheme uncovered by the OCCRP dates back to a period between 2008 and 2009 when a Libyan state investment fund, LAIP, allocated some $4 million to buy a new ferry for Sierra Leone.

At the time, Gaddafi was keen to invest oil money across the African continent, in a bid to expand his influence across the region.

Geographically, Sierra Leone’s coastal capital of Freetown juts out prominently from the mainland and consequently thousands of citizens rely on the ferry service to travel deeper into the country’s interior.

According to confidential documents and banking records seen by the OCCRP, the Libyan African Investment Portfolio (LAIP) planned to buy a second ferry for Sierra Leone, having already purchased one in 2004.

The ferry was operated by Afrimpex Navigation Co. Ltd a subsidiary of a company registered in Malta controlled by Abughila.

Abughila recommended adding a second ferry to the route and LAIP agreed to invest $4 million into the project, with the vessel to be controlled by a new version of Afrimpex based in Belgium.

Abughila owned three-quarters of the new company while a LAIP subsidiary called the Libyan African Investment Company (LAICO) controlled the rest.

The original agreement stipulated that Afrimpex would purchase the ferry and operate it while paying 60 per cent of profits to the LAIP annually, while the LAIP would also retain ownership of the ferry since it had fronted the money for its purchase.

However, according to the OCCRP, the $4 million earmarked for the ferry was subsequently deposited into Abughila’s personal bank account at Malta-based FIMBank, rather than a company bank account belonging to Afrimpex.

FIMBank had not replied to questions by the time of publication.

The ferry was then purchased by an offshore Panamanian company controlled by Abhughila rather than by Afrimpex directly, according to documents obtained by OCCRP and a filing by LAIP to a Belgian court.

Graphic provided by OCCRP

Despite receiving $4 million to purchase the ferry, bank statements show that the vessel that was ultimately procured cost $2.6 million. It was paid for in two instalments, with one payment sent from Abhughila's personal account and the second from the offshore company.

The same Panama company, Almuhit, was also listed as the owner of the vessel instead of the LAIP as was originally agreed.

Abhughila then drew up an agreement in which the Malta-based Afrimpex Navigation Co. Ltd would lease the ferry from Almuhit for $120,000 a year between 2010 and 2014.

This meant Abhughila not only made off with $1.4 million in siphoned funds from the original ferry investment, the OCCRP said, but secretly arranged for his own company to make money off of its operation by retaining its ownership and leasing it back to Afrimpex.

Abhughila could not be reached for comment by the OCCRP and a lawyer for Afrimpex declined to comment.

The ferry at the centre of the graft, the MV Freetown, had shown signs of deterioration for years and in 2019 a breakdown saw thousands of passengers stranded on the water for more than five hours.

After undergoing repairs in 2020, the vessel continued to encounter issues. It was ultimately sent to a junkyard where it apparently housed squatters for a time.

The dilapidated vessel was again deployed at sea at the start of 2023, but it broke down again and left passengers stranded out at sea once more in March.