Former OPM official Neville Gafa’ allegedly offered 12 Libyan war casualties €350,000 each to waive their claims implicating him in a medical visas racket back in 2014.

Two of those witnesses testified on Monday via video conference in ongoing libel proceedings instituted by Gafa’ against the former editor of The Malta Independent on Sunday, David Lindsay.

Assisted by an interpreter, a 25-year old Tripoli-born survivor of the Libyan civil war lifted his right arm to show an amputated hand as he claimed that the promised prosthetic limb had never materialised “because of Gafa".

The patient was one of a group of war casualties sent to Malta by the Committee of Injury in Libya on the strength of an agreement between the two countries for free medical treatment.

Gafà had approached the patients, introducing himself as the representative of the Minister of Health, demanding money for treatment.

“He wanted €3,500,” said the witness, but since he could only afford part of that sum, Gafà had threatened to call the police and throw him out of Malta unless he paid the rest.

The men’s visas had long expired since they had been in Malta for six months, while their visas had been initially issued for 15 days, the witness explained.

'Pay or I'll kick you out'

“You have few days to pay or else I’ll kick you out and call in the police,” Gafà allegedly threatened the man.

The witness was to be provided with a prosthetic limb, but treatment in Malta ceased abruptly and he went back to his homeland.

In 2018 Gafà allegedly travelled to Tripoli, offering €350,000 to each one of 12 war victims willing to testify in court proceedings related to the medical visa scandal. In turn, they had to waive their claims.

Asked by the respondent’s lawyer, Peter Fenech, to clarify this statement, the witness wrote down the figure “€350,000” on a sheet of paper and holding it up for all to see, confirmed, “that is the amount.”

Asked by presiding Magistrate Victor George Axiak whether he had been personally present when Gafà allegedly made that offer, the witness said that the offer had been tendered to his agents.

The offer was turned down, the witness added, explaining how they had requested a letter of apology through a lawyer in the first place.

The second witness, a 46-year old war victim, testified how he had received a visit from Gafà in hospital, asking for some €2,000 to €3,000 to renew his expired medical visa.

But since he lacked the funds, he had received no treatment for his fractured hip, the man explained.

He too had been sent to Malta by the Committee of Injury in Libya on the promise of free treatment.

A third witness who was meant to testify on Monday tested positive to COVID-19. The respondent’s lawyer renounced to that testimony, informing the court he had no further witnesses to summon.

Meanwhile, neither Gafà nor his lawyers were present in court on Monday, but the right to cross-examine the witnesses was reserved in their favour.

The case continues in June.