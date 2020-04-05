SEO (search engine optimisation) remains a difficult science and too expensive or close to impossible to understand how each variable and ranking factor contribute in this highly dynamic environment.

“Once its mechanisms are clarified, however, good ranking factors can be expanded and replicated limitlessly,” Sean Bianco, co-founder of GainChanger, says.

GainChanger, one of the first and only companies focused on delivering a full-cycle solution for marketing automation, SEO and AI, has just been selected as a qualified partner in Microsoft’s Startups Program, a programme designed to support the best upcoming start-up technology businesses.

Powered by the Microsoft Development stack and Cloud Azure Services, GainChanger is a tech company based in Malta seeking to bridge the gap between big data and performance-driven results in search engines and referral traffic. By incorporating AI and automation techniques, GainChanger provides companies with SEO and affiliate marketing experts at their fingertips.

“Earlier this year, Microsoft listed search engine optimisation as the most important hard skill for marketers. This turned out perfectly in synch with our journey at GainChanger, our SEO expertise and our learning experience,” Bianco notes.

“Now we are thrilled that Microsoft has recognised our work and selected us to be among the innovative and faster-growing companies in Microsoft’s Startups Program. There is a great synergy between our company’s vision and the ideals that Microsoft wants to promote through its Startups Program,” he continues.

“We are very proud to welcome GainChanger to Microsoft’s Startups Program where through our Microsoft Azure Cloud Services, we will be offering this company all the fundamentals, including a highly-reliable, efficient and scalable infrastructure to build and scale their services. This announcement continues to keep the Microsoft Innovation Centre in line with its commitment to foster a stronger start-up eco system in Malta,” Mary Downing, business development manager of the MIC, says.

“With their Startup Program, global reach and innovation around Azure Cloud Services, Microsoft will now empower us to achieve more in our company’s aspiration to rapidly growing and become a global company. More importantly, by having direct access to the Microsoft Azure cloud scalable infrastructure and their industry-leading AI models, we will be able to support our customers better,” Bianco adds.