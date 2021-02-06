Deloitte Malta has announced the launch of the 2021 Malta Technology Leadership Survey which aims to examine the broader scope and evolution of tech leadership roles in Malta and deliver a report on trends and insights regarding the current and future of technology in business in Malta.

The timing of the survey is particularly relevant as organisations face remarkable large-scale transformational change in the wake of current uncertain economic and social conditions. As such, the survey will aim to understand more about the changing role of technology leaders within business and the pivotal role they are expected to play in shaping the organisation's resiliency, recovery and growth strategies in today's business environment.

“The role of technology leaders is changing locally, with expectations now pushed beyond the remit of operators or business partners; they are required to be leaders of technology-driven change,” said Ludwig Micallef, director, Deloitte Consulting.

This means envisioning, enabling and delivering growth and helping their organisations navigate through technology-driven changes. Although this shift may have been apparent in some scenarios prior to the pandemic, current conditions have catalysed digital transformations driven by technology for many businesses, which has not only elevated the roles of technology leaders but also reiterated the need for companies to be agile in order to remain relevant. Therefore, it is now more important than ever that we understand the changing role of technology leaders and how they can help organisations transform and be agile to avoid becoming irrelevant.

“The 2021 Malta Technology Leadership Survey will allow us to understand the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead for technology leaders and organisations in Malta,” said Daphne Tabone, senior manager, Deloitte Consulting. “Technology continues to redefine our future, all companies are becoming technology companies.”

With this survey, Deloitte Malta aims to understand the changing role of tech in organisations in Malta; what the future holds for technology leaders, how technology is defining the future of business and how emerging technologies will change business operations.

The report, which will be published later this year, will provide organisations with an understanding of the current trends and insights into the Maltese market.

For more information or to participate in the survey, visit https://www2.deloitte.com/mt/tls21.