Cody Gakpo scored his first Liverpool goal as the Reds snapped a four-game winless streak in the Premier League by beating Everton 2-0 in Monday’s Merseyside derby.
Everton remain without a win at Anfield in front of a crowd since 1999 and the Toffees were undone by Mohamed Salah’s first league goal since Boxing Day nine minutes before half-time.
Gakpo has failed to live up expectations since his January move from PSV Eindhoven.
