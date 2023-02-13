Cody Gakpo scored his first Liverpool goal as the Reds snapped a four-game winless streak in the Premier League by beating Everton 2-0 in Monday’s Merseyside derby.

Everton remain without a win at Anfield in front of a crowd since 1999 and the Toffees were undone by Mohamed Salah’s first league goal since Boxing Day nine minutes before half-time.

Gakpo has failed to live up expectations since his January move from PSV Eindhoven.

