Dutch forward Cody Gakpo said in Qatar on Sunday he was flattered by transfer rumours linking him with a move to Manchester United but is focused on the World Cup.

Gakpo has been the star for the Dutch so far, scoring in each of their first two Group A games.

The 23-year-old PSV Eindhoven player was allegedly courted by United’s Dutch manager Erik ten Hag in the close season before the Red Devils decided to sign Brazilian Antony from Ajax instead.

But press reports have said United will go back in for Gakpo in January.

