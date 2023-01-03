Cody Gakpo could make his Liverpool debut in Saturday’s FA Cup tie against Wolves after the Dutch forward’s move to Anfield was finalised on Tuesday.

Liverpool agreed to sign Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven on December 28, but the paperwork formalising the £40 million ($47 million) deal took longer to complete.

The Reds said the 23-year-old is now in contention to feature for the first when Jurgen Klopp’s side host Wolves in the FA Cup third round.

“Cody Gakpo is officially a Liverpool player after the formalities of his transfer from PSV Eindhoven were successfully concluded on Tuesday,” a statement on the club’s website said.

