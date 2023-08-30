Angelino scored a winner on the night as Galatasaray claimed a Champions League group-stage place at the expense of Molde after a 2-1 win in the play-off round second leg on Tuesday, while Braga also progressed.

Galatasaray will play in the Champions League proper for the first time since 2019 after securing a 5-3 aggregate victory over Norwegians Molde.

Leading 3-2 from last week’s first leg, Mauro Icardi extended the Istanbul giants’ advantage with a seventh-minute penalty.

Eirik Hestad gave Molde hope in the second half and Veton Berisha thought he had levelled the tie only for his goal to be ruled out for offside.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com