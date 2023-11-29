Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag insisted his side are going in the right direction despite a 3-3 draw at Galatasaray on Wednesday that leaves the Red Devils on the brink of Champions League elimination.

United twice let a two-goal lead slip in Istanbul as costly errors from goalkeeper Andre Onana and poor finishing left them still bottom of Group A.

Ten Hag’s side need to beat Bayern Munich in their final match at Old Trafford to have any chance of qualifying.

But even victory over the German champions will not be enough if Galatasaray beat FC Copenhagen in two weeks’ time or the Danish champions take at least four points from their final two matches.

