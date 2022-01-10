Galatasaray on Monday parted ways with former Turkey and AC Milan manager Fatih Terim after a horrendous run put the Istanbul side well out of title contention.

Terim gained hero status by guiding Galatasaray to a UEFA Cup and UEFA Super Cup double in 2000, making them the first Turkish side to win European trophies.

The 68-year-old former Galatasaray defender rejoined the club as manager for a third time in 2017 after spells coaching the national side and in Serie A with AC Milan and Fiorentina.

