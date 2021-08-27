At its surface, Galaxy Quest appears to be a parody just like any other as it mimics the cult classics but just below the Trekkie exterior is a film that openly examines the clichés without the need to be in on the joke.

More often than not, parodies find themselves on either end of the likability spectrum: either immortalised as satirical cult classics that poke fun at the intended genre or shunned by fans for laughing at them instead of with them. Mel Brooks’ Star Wars parody Spaceballs may seem to lean towards the latter as it ridicules the space opera and its tropes but over time it has become clearer how surprisingly meticulous all the gags are. Yet, as tempting it as it may be to mock the beloved franchise, Galaxy Quest goes beyond parodying Star Trek by simply opening the cliché toolbox and telling a good story. First of all, it isn’t a normal parody.

It has been years since the last episode of Galaxy Quest aired, a sci-fi show revolving around a heroic crew exploring the galaxy in their starship, going where no man has gone before. Never having moved on from their roles on the show, the main cast are attending a Galaxy Quest convention, the once friends never ceasing their bickering. Now indulgent in his fame, Jason Nesmith (Tim Allen) prances about greedily hogging the limelight (and the resentment of the rest of the cast), until a group of fans ask for his help. But what if these cosplaying fans aren’t cosplaying, what if they are actually aliens? What if they have modelled their entire culture on an out-dated show?

Turns out, they are and have, which is what makes Galaxy Quest special. Rather than creating a film that resembles a Trekkian adventure, director Dean Parisot creates an alternate reality where the cast of an underbudgeted galactic epic are forced to reprise their roles as they try to save an alien race from extinction, except this time it’s all improv. This isn’t a simple spoof, it is an intimate tale of ex-friends rekindling their relationships, inspiring themselves as they once inspired those around them. Galaxy Quest has cast a long shadow on each of their careers, so when they are forced to work together once again, the goal is no longer to win the battle (although still appreciated) but to discover themselves and hopefully move on.

That isn’t to mean that it is all drama and no play. At every turn, there is some gag or reference waiting to indulge Trekkies: Gwen DeMarco (Sigourney Weaver) repeats the ship’s computer as she relays it to the captain essentially word for word while Alexander Dane (Alan Rickman) can’t seem to escape his Spock-like catchphrase. Fred Kwan (Tony Shalhoub) spouts technical mumbo jumbo about the ships core (which obviously becomes damaged because why wouldn’t it) while Guy Fleegman (Sam Rockwell) starts to believe he is going to die just like he did on the show when he played Crew Member #6 (more commonly known as a red shirt).

Galaxy Quest’s true beauty lies in its self-awareness. These aren’t characters openly imitating tropes without any knowledge of it, but they each understand how insane the situation is. Instantly, there is a relatability to them, a dialogue opened between the film and the audience as it isn’t commanders and engineers saving the galaxy, but normal people. And, when confronted with the absurdity, they each begin to revert to their fictional counterparts; how else can you beat a Galaxy Quest villain without being a Galaxy Quest character?

Time may have shown wear and tear across Galaxy Quest’s technical quality (specifically in its obvious dubbing as Weaver exclaims a bad word and the audio doesn’t match the visuals in the slightest), but the narrative, its world and characters, still stand strong. It isn’t simply a Star Trek parody, but a story about its fans and culture, about friendship and humility; it is a story about people in way over their heads and never giving up or, to put it plainly, it is simply a good film.