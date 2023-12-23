Housing Minister Roderick Galdes said he welcomed the Auditor General’s probe that chastised the Housing Authority for spending €35,000 on parties, gifts and social events.

“We welcome the fact that the auditor is doing his work. Where there are shortcomings or things that need changing, there are recommendations that they (Housing Authority) need to follow,” Galdes said yesterday.

A recent report by the Auditor General found that the Housing Authority violated spending regulations.

The authority was found to have spent €10,000 on a Christmas party for its 180 employees, and an additional €25,000 was spent on other hospitality expenses, including food and drinks for staff, flowers, wedding gifts and Christmas hampers for its board members.

Galdes said it is normal for workplaces to host parties during Christmas time but added that any shortcomings must be fixed.

He added that the Housing Authority has a certain amount of independence and has strengthened its governance under its CEO Matthew Zerafa.

But he added that “the financial responsibility is that of the authority’s leadership”.

Galdes said the ministry officially wrote to the authority’s CEO to ensure that the auditor’s recommendations were followed through.

Waiting more than 10 years for a home

The minister was also asked about individuals who have been waiting for social housing for over a decade.

Information recently tabled to parliament shows that over 200 people have been on the waiting list for social housing for longer than 10 years.

Galdes said the length of wait for social housing depends on the social circumstances of the particular person.

“Someone who is made homeless is given priority while it is different for someone who is living in an apartment but would like to move,” the minister said.

He said it is up to social workers to decide who is given priority. Galdes added that the housing waiting list was cut by half under his leadership.

“This government has launched several schemes, inaugurated new apartments and has presided over the largest investment in the sector in the last decades, and this is how you cut down the waiting list,” he said.

New housing unit in Qrendi

Galdes was speaking in Qrendi after he inaugurated a new social housing block. The building hosts 11 apartments and seven garages and was built at a cost of €1.5 million.

The Qrendi block was the fourth social accommodation block completed this year.