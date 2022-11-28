The force 10 winds that battered Malta on Sunday caused damage across the east coast, as high waves flooded coastline property and strong winds pull down trees and walls.

Sirens' waterpolo pitch in St Paul’s Bay and the San Ġiljan Aquatic Sports Club faced extensive flooding due to the high and strong waves.

“Unfortunately, the pool at the Sirens Sports Facilities has sustained extensive damage during the ongoing storm. In light of this, we, therefore, have to close the pool for this coming week,” Sirens ASC said in a statement.

The eatery above the San Ġiljan Aquatic Sports Club flooded, while chairs and tables disappeared from a small dock adjacent to the St Jullian’s waterpolo club and eventually ended up, in pieces, on the Balluta sandy beach.

The Meteorological Office told Times of Malta that a cyclonic depression from Corsica had travelled to the east of the Maltese Islands.

“A frontal system accompanied by thundery showers passed over the Maltese islands on Saturday, causing heavy precipitation and hail showers.

"By Sunday, the depression had moved to the east of the Maltese islands, leading to strong to gale force north-easterly winds and unstable weather,” a spokesperson said.

Some 24 mm of rain was measured by the Luqa Met Office over the weekend.

Despite this storm abating, another depression, forming on the western Mediterranean is expected to reach Malta’s vicinity on Tuesday morning.

“Thundery showers and rain are expected to affect the Maltese islands again starting late tonight [Monday]; however, the wind will not be as strong,” they added.

Sunday’s strong winds also damaged trees in exposed areas - at the Sliema Chalet a tree’s trunk was split in half.

Several pieces of outdoor gym equipment in the area also suffered extensive damage.

“We are clearing and cleaning the promenade from all the debris after the storm that hit Malta, especially Sliema,” a Sliema Local Council Facebook post read on Monday.

In Attard, several trees also suffered extensive damage. Maintenance department workers were on site clearing the debris and possible hazards.

Trees in Attard also suffered extensive damage in the storm Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Meanwhile, several Gozitan workers could not return home on Sunday as the storm halted Gozo Chanel ferry operations.

“Every worker caught in Malta can sleep in a hotel in the area and keep the receipt,” Gozo minister Clint Camilleri said. Those that do so will be refunded, he said in a Facebook post.

“Both the Riviera Hotel and Paradise Hotel have available rooms and are informed of the arrangement,” he said.

Times of Malta contacted both hotels.

At the Paradise hotel between 15 and 20 rooms were booked last minute by stranded Gozitans and 10 rooms were booked at the Riviera Hotel, staff said.