The Malta Football Association announced that the two Premier League matches scheduled for the Centenary Stadium on Saturday were called off amid safety concerns stemming from the gale-force winds which have caused damage to the canopy of the afore-mentioned venue.

Mosta were due to face Gudja United at 2pm while Senglea Athletic were set to face Tarxien Rainbows in the second match, kicking off at 4pm.

"The Malta Football Association has taken this decision to ensure the safety of the general public, which is of paramount importance, and following the necessary consultations," the local governing body of football said in a statement.

"The situation will be monitored accordingly in view of tomorrow’s matches scheduled at the same venue and further updates will be issued as needed."

The Malta FA said has yet to announce the new dates when the two matches will be played, although it is understood that both matches are set to be played in midweek.