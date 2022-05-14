Keith Galea and Danica Bonello Spiteri emerged winners of the first race of the 2022 Go&Fun BSJ Sprint Triathlon Series held in Salina last weekend.

Due to the series starting off earlier than usual, conditions on the day were slightly more challenging with wetsuits being used and a slippery cycling route due to the heavy downpour during the night.

Race favourite Keith Galea (Birkirkara St. Joseph) had to contend with a strong Kai Azzopardi (Agones SFC) who was the first to come out of the 750km swim.

Azzopardi, who is fairly new to the triathlon scene, made the most of the 23 second advantage over the highly-experienced Galea to take the lead on the 20km cycle route.

