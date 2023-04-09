Birkirkara St Joseph Sports Club hosted its triathlon season opener in Salina this weekend, when it organised the Go&Fun BSJ Sprint Triathlon race.

The race attracted a mix of experienced triathletes and newcomers who provided a thrilling race.

The first surprise of the morning was Maya Schembri Rodgers who registered the fastest swim of the day, covering the 750m swim in 11 mins 13 seconds, ahead of Ryan Muscat, Nicholas Sammut and Keith Galea.

First on the bike course was Muscat. From then, a battle of wits ensued.

Read the full story on sportsdesk.com.mt...