The Malta Triathlon Federation closed off its season when it hosted the national championship on the standard distance at the Salina Coast Road.

The race consisted of a 1.5km swim, 40km bike and 10km run on the Salina Coast Road.

As anticipated Keith Galea won the race, to seal off his eighth national title, whilst the female winner was Krista Kuusijarvi – a relative newcomer to the local scene.

Galea took the lead from the very start of the race, exiting the water first with a comfortable lead over Josef Azzopardi and Sean Michael Darmanin who completed the 1.5km swim with just a second separating them.

Out on the bike, Galea still dominated the race and kept a safe distance between himself and the other riders vying for a place on the podium.

