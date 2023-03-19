Birkirkara St. Joseph Sports Club hosted its first commitment on the 2023 race calendar when it organised, under the auspices of the Malta Triathlon Federation, the National Standard Duathlon Champions in Fleur-de-Lys.

The duathlon consisted of an 8km (three loops) run, a 30km (12 loops) cycle and a 5km (two loops) run.

In the first segment of the duathlon, the 8km run, Keith Galea (picture), Josef Azzopardi and George Said took the lead, running neck to neck throughout the whole distance.

Galea and Said entered the transition area together but it was there that Galea took off and set a comfortable gap ahead of the rest.

Read full story on www.sportsdesk.com.mt