Young sprinter Matthew Galea Soler underlined his huge potential when he broke the long standing record in the U-18 400 metres category.

Just four days after finishing his SEC exams, Galea Soler competed in the 400 metres race and raced home in an impressive time of 49.09 seconds.

Galea Soler’s time was 0.07 seconds faster than the previous national best that was set by Michael Fraser 14 years ago at the Matthew Micallef St John Athletics track when he had completed the distance in 49.16 seconds.

