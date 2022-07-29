Young sprinter Matthew Galea Soler rewrote history books for Maltese sport at the European Youth Olympic Festival when he secured a bronze medal in the 400 metres final in Banska Bystrica in Slovakia on Thursday.

Starting on lane one in the final, Galea Soler stormed around the track to cross the finish line in an excellent time of 48.84 seconds to place third overall.

It was a marvellous display by Galea Soler who became Malta’s first ever medallist at these Games. His time was a new national record in the U-18, U-20 and U-23 age groups as well as a new personal best.

His previous best time was 49.09 seconds he had set in June this year.

Israel’s Noam Mamu won the gold medal after topping the race in a new personal best time of 47.60 seconds.

Click here for full story