Akathistos is one of the most important prayers to Our Lady of the Orthodox Church. As an ecumenical gesture, St John Paul II had even adopted this prayer for the Catholic Church, giving it the same importance as that of the holy rosary.

As a fitting climax for the Marian Year being celebrated by the Gozo Diocese to commemorate the 400th anniversary of the miraculous painting of Our Lady of Ta’ Pinu, Mro John Galea had been commissioned to compose Akathistos with lyrics in Maltese by Bishop Nikol Cauchi.

Akathistos was premiered at Ta’ Pinu Sanctuary parvis on August 18. Dr Galea conducted the performance with the participation of Chorus Urbanus, the Urbanus Junior Choir, soloists Yvonne Galea, Joseph Aquilina, Noel Galea, Ruth Portelli, Hilda Grima, Antonella Rapa and Charles Buttigieg and the SATB quartet.

The evening opened with an introduction by Ta’ Pinu Sanctuary rector Fr Gerard Buhagiar, followed by a message by Gozo Bishop Mario Grech.

Booklets were distributed to the audience to follow the text of this beautiful prayer dedicated to Our Lady.