Malta international Kristy Galea and her team – the Milligan University Buffaloes – are set to tip-off their postseason commitments as the second seed in the Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) Tournament on Monday after finishing their regular-season games with an impressive 22-7 overall record.

This will be Galea’s second successive postseason, after having made the postseason with the Alderson Broaddus Battlers in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division Two last season. In that scenario, the Malta guard was also part of the first Battlers side to make the Mountain East Conference (MEC) Tournament in the University’s history before moving to Tennessee over the summer.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta